Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers-Maple Leafs Sum

Rangers-Maple Leafs Sum

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:36 pm < a min read
Share
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1 0—2
Toronto 1 0 0 0—1
N.Y. Rangers won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Toronto, Brown 15 (Gardiner, Bozak), 10:56.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 19 (Pirri, Hayes), 10:50.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_N.Y. Rangers 2 (Zuccarello G, Zibanejad G), Toronto 1 (Nylander NG, Matthews G, Kadri NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 14-11-8-5_38. Toronto 9-9-13-2_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 28-14-2 (33 shots-32 saves). Toronto, Andersen 24-13-11 (38-37).

A_19,175 (18,819). T_2:40.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers-Maple Leafs Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.