Rangers sign lefty Loewen to minor deal with spring invite

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 3:39 pm < a min read
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Left-hander Adam Loewen has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

The deal was announced Monday, a day before Rangers pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Arizona.

Loewen spent last season in the Arizona organization, going 5-3 with a 3.91 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Reno. He was 1-0 in eight appearances for the Diamondbacks.

In 63 major league games (29 starts) with Baltimore (2006-08), Philadelphia (2015), and Arizona (2016), Loewen is 10-8 with a 5.85 ERA. He also spent time as an outfielder from 2009-14, including 14 games in the majors with Toronto in 2011.

Loewen is set to pitch for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

