Rangers sign RHP Anthony Bass to minor league deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-handed reliever Andy Bass has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, looking to earn a spot in their bullpen like he had before pitching in Japan last season.

The deal announced Saturday includes an invitation to major league spring training.

As a long reliever for Texas in 2015, Bass had a 4.50 ERA in 33 relief appearances. He was traded to Seattle in a five-player deal that offseason, but was released by the Mariners and signed with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham-Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Bass was 8-8 with a 3.65 ERA in 37 games with 14 starts in Japan. In 23 relief appearances, he was 2-1 and allowed only two earned runs over 28 innings.

Advertisement

The Rangers have 19 non-roster invitees for spring training in Arizona.