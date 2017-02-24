Raptors guard Kyle Lowry sidelined by right wrist injury

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has a right wrist injury that could sideline him for an extended period.

Coach Dwane Casey announced before the game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night that the All-Star guard would miss the contest after having X-rays and would have further evaluation over the weekend.

“That’s a huge blow for us,” Casey said. “I don’t know how long he’s going to be out. It’s not going to be a one-day thing.”

Casey confirmed Lowry was hurt in a victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 15, the team’s final game before the All-Star weekend. Though the club thought the wrist would get better with rest and treatment during the All-Star break in New Orleans, that has not been the case.