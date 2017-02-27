Raptors-Knicks, Box

Sports Listen

TORONTO (92)

Carroll 3-8 2-2 9, Ibaka 5-14 3-4 15, Valanciunas 4-4 2-2 10, Joseph 3-7 0-0 6, DeRozan 13-25 10-13 37, Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Patterson 1-6 0-0 3, Poeltl 0-0 0-0 0, Nogueira 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 1-2 2-2 5, VanVleet 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 33-78 19-23 92.

NEW YORK (91)

Thomas 3-4 4-6 12, Anthony 9-26 4-4 24, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Rose 5-12 6-6 16, Lee 6-10 1-2 16, Kuzminskas 0-1 0-0 0, O’Quinn 2-3 0-0 4, N’dour 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 2-5 1-1 6, Vujacic 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 33-73 16-19 91.

Toronto 21 19 23 29—92
New York 25 28 14 24—91

3-Point Goals_Toronto 7-26 (Ibaka 2-6, Powell 1-2, Wright 1-2, DeRozan 1-3, Carroll 1-4, Patterson 1-6, Joseph 0-3), New York 9-24 (Lee 3-4, Thomas 2-3, Anthony 2-9, Holiday 1-2, Baker 1-2, O’Quinn 0-1, Rose 0-1, Vujacic 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 41 (DeRozan 8), New York 40 (Hernangomez 9). Assists_Toronto 12 (Joseph 4), New York 17 (O’Quinn, Rose 4). Total Fouls_Toronto 18, New York 19. A_19,812 (19,812).

