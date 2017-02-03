Raptors-Magic, Box

Carroll 0-3 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Valanciunas 7-17 4-6 18, Lowry 5-20 6-6 18, Powell 7-12 2-2 18, Ross 4-10 0-0 12, Siakam 2-2 1-2 5, Nogueira 2-3 0-2 4, Sullinger 2-6 0-0 4, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, VanVleet 5-12 3-3 15. Totals 34-87 16-21 94.
Fournier 5-12 8-10 20, Ibaka 8-12 2-2 20, Gordon 0-7 1-2 1, Vucevic 9-16 0-2 18, Payton 5-12 0-0 10, Green 3-9 0-0 6, Biyombo 2-4 2-4 6, Watson 5-6 7-7 18, Augustin 0-2 3-5 3. Totals 37-80 23-32 102.
|Toronto
|24
|30
|12
|28—
|94
|Orlando
|28
|24
|21
|29—102
3-Point Goals_Toronto 10-28 (Ross 4-6, Powell 2-2, VanVleet 2-4, Lowry 2-11, Patterson 0-1, Carroll 0-2, Sullinger 0-2), Orlando 5-14 (Ibaka 2-3, Fournier 2-4, Watson 1-2, Augustin 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Green 0-1, Payton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 44 (Valanciunas 11), Orlando 46 (Ibaka 12). Assists_Toronto 15 (Lowry 7), Orlando 22 (Payton 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 21, Orlando 16. Technicals_Toronto defensive three second, Siakam, Lowry, Toronto coach Dwane Casey, Orlando defensive three second, Orlando team. A_17,141 (18,846).
