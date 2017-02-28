Sports Listen

RB Adrian Peterson a free agent after 10 years with Vikings

By DAVE CAMPBELL
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:23 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota’s all-time leading rusher, will be an unrestricted free agent when the market opens next week.

As expected, the Vikings declined to exercise their option for next season on Peterson’s contract. Peterson was scheduled to make $18 million in 2017, what would have been an unwieldly hit to their salary cap.

General manager Rick Spielman says the team will “continue to have conversations” with Peterson’s representatives about the potential of re-signing the soon-to-be 32-year-old Peterson. He has played 10 seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007.

He is coming off a meniscus tear in his right knee that limited him to 72 yards on 37 carries over parts of three games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

