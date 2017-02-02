Sports Listen

Sports News

Read ends drought, lifts Flyers to 3-1 win over Canadiens

By AARON BRACY February 2, 2017 9:51 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Claude Giroux also scored and Sean Couturier had an empty-netter for the Flyers, who opened a five-game homestand — their longest of the season — by winning their fourth in the last five.

Nikita Nesterov scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens. Montreal’s 16 shots were a season low and also marked the fewest Philadelphia has allowed in a game this season.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Following Tuesday’s disheartening 5-1 loss at Carolina in which the Flyers had just six shots through 2½ periods, coach Dave Hakstol benched 23-year-old defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and 19-year-old forward Travis Konecny.

But Hakstol kept Read in the lineup even though the Philadelphia forward hadn’t scored a goal since Nov. 3.

Sports News
