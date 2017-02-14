Sports Listen

Reinhardt University plans vigil for ex-NFLer Quentin Moses

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 5:15 am < a min read
WALESKA, Ga. (AP) — Reinhardt University is planning a vigil for Quentin Moses, a former NFL linebacker who was as an assistant football coach for the school when he died in a house fire over the weekend.

In a news release, the northern Georgia school invited the public to attend a “Celebration of Life” service on campus Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Moses, his 31-year-old friend Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died in a fire Sunday morning in Monroe.

The 33-year-old had been a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs and played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

Reinhardt’s leadership team is also establishing a scholarship fund in Moses’ name to benefit student-athletes at the school. Contributions can be made through the Office of Advancement.

