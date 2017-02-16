Reinhart, Kane score; Lehner perfect as Sabres beat Avs 2-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane scored, Robin Lehner made 23 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 on Thursday night.

The Sabres moved within three points of Toronto for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot. They have won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Jan. 20-24.

Lehner got his fifth career shutout and second of the season.

The Avalance lacked energy in the fourth of a season-long five-game road trip. Colorado has lost five in a row and 11 straight on the road. This was the Avalanche’s ninth shutout loss.

Calvin Pickard made 30 saves.

Buffalo took a 1-0 lead 48 seconds into the second period when Reinhart scored on a power play. Reinhart gathered the rebound off Rasmus Ristolainen’s slap shot from the point and slipped a backhand between Pickard’s pads for his 13th of the season.

The Sabres have struggled in second periods this season, getting outscored 63-40 through their first 57 games.

Kane got his 19th goal of the season with 4:14 left in the third period, cutting from the right wall to the front of the net and beating Pickard with a high wrist shot. Kane has 12 points in his last 12 games.

NOTES: Sabres C Derek Grant left the game late in the first period with a shoulder injury and did not return. … Sabres D Cody Franson skated with the team Thursday morning and said he could return to the lineup this weekend. Franson has missed four games with a foot injury. … Buffalo did not take a penalty. … UFC lightweight Anthony “Rumble” Johnson was interviewed on the video scoreboard during the first intermission. Johnson is scheduled to fight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 210 in Buffalo on April 8.

Up Next

Avalanche: Conclude their road trip Friday night at Carolina.

Sabres: Host St. Louis on Saturday.