Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Remaining Free Agents

Remaining Free Agents

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 8:24 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The 43 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (5) — Pedro Alvarez, dh; Michael Bourn, of; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Nolan Reimold, of; Matt Wieters, c.

BOSTON (1) — Aaron Hill, 3b.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

CHICAGO (1) — Justin Morneau, dh.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND (3) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of; Mike Napoli, 1b.

HOUSTON (1) — Doug Fister, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Luke Hochevar, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; Jered Weaver, rhp; C.J. Wilson, lhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.

OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.

SEATTLE (2) — Franklin Gutierrez, of; Dae-ho Lee, 1b.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Alexei Ramirez, ss.

TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Dioner Navarro, c.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — A.J. Pierzynski, c.

CHICAGO (1) — David Ross, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Alfredo Simon, rhp.

COLORADO (2) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Ryan Raburn, of.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Joe Blanton, rhp; Chase Utley, 2b.

MIAMI (1) — Jeff Francoeur, of.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Chris Capuano, lhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b; Jon Niese, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Ryan Howard, 1b.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Jerome Williams, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Javier Lopez, lhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp.

WASHINGTON (1) — Mat Latos, rhp.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Remaining Free Agents
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended