Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Remaining Free Agents

Remaining Free Agents

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 11:35 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The 37 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (4) — Pedro Alvarez, dh; Michael Bourn, of; Nolan Reimold, of; Matt Wieters, c.

CHICAGO (1) — Justin Morneau, dh.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

CLEVELAND (2) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of.

Advertisement

HOUSTON (1) — Doug Fister, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Luke Hochevar, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; Jered Weaver, rhp; C.J. Wilson, lhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.

OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.

SEATTLE (1) — Franklin Gutierrez, of.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Alexei Ramirez, ss.

TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Dioner Navarro, c.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — A.J. Pierzynski, c.

CHICAGO (1) — David Ross, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Alfredo Simon, rhp.

COLORADO (2) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Ryan Raburn, of.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Joe Blanton, rhp; Chase Utley, 2b.

MIAMI (1) — Jeff Francoeur, of.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Chris Capuano, lhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b; Jon Niese, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Ryan Howard, 1b.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Jerome Williams, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Javier Lopez, lhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Remaining Free Agents
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended