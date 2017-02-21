Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Remaining Free Agents

Remaining Free Agents

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 8:40 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The 30 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — Pedro Alvarez, dh; Nolan Reimold, of; Matt Wieters, c.

CHICAGO (1) — Justin Morneau, dh.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

CLEVELAND (2) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of.

Advertisement

HOUSTON (1) — Doug Fister, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Luke Hochevar, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; C.J. Wilson, lhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.

OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Alexei Ramirez, ss.

TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Dioner Navarro, c.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — A.J. Pierzynski, c.

CHICAGO (1) — David Ross, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Alfredo Simon, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Joe Blanton, rhp.

MIAMI (1) — Jeff Francoeur, of.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Chris Capuano, lhp.

NEW YORK (1) — Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Ryan Howard, 1b.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Jerome Williams, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Javier Lopez, lhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Remaining Free Agents
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew offloads seized cocaine

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.