Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Richmond takes control late,…

Richmond takes control late, beats Davidson 84-76

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 10:25 pm < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — T.J. Cline scored 18 points and Richmond gained enough breathing room over the final seven minutes to earn the season sweep of Davidson with an 84-76 win on Tuesday night.

Cline, who added eight assists and six boards, also surpassed 1,500 points for his career and currently sits in 11th place in program history.

ShawnDre’ Jones also scored 18 points for Richmond (16-11, 10-5), which remains locked in a third-place tie with Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 standings.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Peyton Aldridge finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds for Davidson (14-12, 7-8), which was outshot by Richmond 60.4 percent to 49.1 percent, but hit 14 3-pointers.

Advertisement

The Wildcats rebounded from a 10-point halftime deficit with a 15-5 run to tie it at 50, eventually leading to a 65-60 lead. But Richmond immediately seized back the momentum, putting together a 19-2 run over the next seven minutes to regain a 12-point advantage and put the game out of reach.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Richmond takes control late,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew offloads seized cocaine

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.