Rider trio combine for 60 points, Rider clinches sixth seed

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kahlil Thomas, Norville Carey and Jimmie Taylor combined for 60 points as Rider shot nearly 60 percent from the floor in a 99-82 defeat of Quinnipiac on Sunday, ending the regular season with three straight wins.

Thomas made 7 of 10 field goals, Carey went 8 for 13 and Taylor 7 of 10 with three 3-pointers for the Broncs, who clinched the sixth seed into the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

Stevie Jordan dished a career best 13 assists to go with 16 points for Rider (17-14, 10-10), his second double-double of the season. It’s the most assists in a game in at least 21 years, which is as far back as complete game stats go.

Mikey Dixon scored 28 points with five assists to lead Quinnipiac (10-20, 7-13), which ends the season on a six-game skid.

Marist’s loss Sunday at Siena sets up a coin flip with Manhattan for the No. 11 seed and Rider’s first-round opponent on March 2.

