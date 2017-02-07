Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Robinson FT lifts Texas…

Robinson FT lifts Texas Tech over TCU 62-61 in Big 12

By SCHUYLER DIXON February 7, 2017 11:13 pm < a min read
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Alex Robinson made a free throw with 1.4 seconds left following a questionable foul call and TCU beat Texas Tech 62-61 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Big 12 teams trying to build their resumes for the NCAA Tournament.

Robinson made the first three throw after Keenan Evans was called for a foul as the ball went off Robinson’s leg as he drove to the basket. The TCU guard missed the second, and Aaron Ross couldn’t get off a length-of-the-court shot before the buzzer sounded.

Freshman Jaylen Fisher scored 17 points as the Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) won their third straight following a four-game losing streak.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Evans scored 20 points for the Red Raiders (16-8, 4-7) but missed a free throw with the score tied with 13 seconds left.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball coverage: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Robinson FT lifts Texas…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended