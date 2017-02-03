Robinson, Monmouth top St. Peter’s in OT for 9th win in row

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Justin Robinson hit four 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Monmouth beat Saint Peter’s 71-70 in overtime on Friday night to tie a school record with its ninth win in a row.

Robinson, who became the Hawks’ Division I career-scoring leader in Monday’s win over Marist, has scored at least 20 points in each of the last seven games.

This is Monmouth’s second nine-game win streak this season. Coming into the season, the program record for consecutive wins was eight, set in 2015-16.

Josh James hit two free throws and Robinson made a layup to make it 64-60 with 3:31 left in OT and Monmouth led the rest of the way. A jumper by Cavon Baker made it 66-65 with 1:44 left, but Robinson scored again and Collin Stewart added two foul shots to give the Hawks a four-point lead. Trevis Wyche hit a 3 with one second left to cap the scoring.

Baker led Saint Peter’s (12-11, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 18 points. Wyche and Quadir Welton, who had been teaming for 23.4 points per game, combined for 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting.

Je’lon Hornbeak scored 10 for Monmouth (19-6, 11-2).