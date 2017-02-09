Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockets-Hornets, Box

Rockets-Hornets, Box

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:18 pm < a min read
Share
HOUSTON (107)

Ariza 4-11 0-0 11, Anderson 5-11 2-2 14, Capela 5-7 1-3 11, Beverley 7-15 0-0 17, Harden 8-21 10-12 30, Brewer 1-4 2-2 5, Dekker 2-7 0-0 4, Harrell 7-10 1-1 15. Totals 39-86 16-20 107.

CHARLOTTE (95)

Kidd-Gilchrist 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 3-8 5-6 12, Zeller 4-8 1-1 9, Walker 6-14 0-0 14, Batum 5-10 3-3 15, Kaminsky 3-9 3-3 9, Plumlee 2-2 0-0 4, Roberts 2-4 0-0 6, Lamb 3-8 1-1 8, Belinelli 5-13 0-0 10. Totals 37-85 13-14 95.

Houston 23 27 36 21—107
Charlotte 29 25 22 19— 95

3-Point Goals_Houston 13-40 (Harden 4-9, Beverley 3-8, Ariza 3-10, Anderson 2-6, Brewer 1-4, Dekker 0-3), Charlotte 8-26 (Roberts 2-3, Batum 2-4, Walker 2-6, Lamb 1-3, Williams 1-4, Belinelli 0-3, Kaminsky 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 41 (Harden 11), Charlotte 47 (Kidd-Gilchrist 9). Assists_Houston 22 (Harden 8), Charlotte 26 (Batum 10). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Houston defensive three second, Houston team, Harrell, Charlotte defensive three second, Walker, Charlotte team. A_16,270 (19,077).

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockets-Hornets, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies permafrost in Alaska

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended