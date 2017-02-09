Rockets-Hornets, Box

Ariza 4-11 0-0 11, Anderson 5-11 2-2 14, Capela 5-7 1-3 11, Beverley 7-15 0-0 17, Harden 8-21 10-12 30, Brewer 1-4 2-2 5, Dekker 2-7 0-0 4, Harrell 7-10 1-1 15. Totals 39-86 16-20 107.
Kidd-Gilchrist 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 3-8 5-6 12, Zeller 4-8 1-1 9, Walker 6-14 0-0 14, Batum 5-10 3-3 15, Kaminsky 3-9 3-3 9, Plumlee 2-2 0-0 4, Roberts 2-4 0-0 6, Lamb 3-8 1-1 8, Belinelli 5-13 0-0 10. Totals 37-85 13-14 95.
|Houston
|23
|27
|36
|21—107
|Charlotte
|29
|25
|22
|19—
|95
3-Point Goals_Houston 13-40 (Harden 4-9, Beverley 3-8, Ariza 3-10, Anderson 2-6, Brewer 1-4, Dekker 0-3), Charlotte 8-26 (Roberts 2-3, Batum 2-4, Walker 2-6, Lamb 1-3, Williams 1-4, Belinelli 0-3, Kaminsky 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 41 (Harden 11), Charlotte 47 (Kidd-Gilchrist 9). Assists_Houston 22 (Harden 8), Charlotte 26 (Batum 10). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Charlotte 17. Technicals_Houston defensive three second, Houston team, Harrell, Charlotte defensive three second, Walker, Charlotte team. A_16,270 (19,077).
