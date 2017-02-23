Rockets-Pelicans, Box

Sports Listen

HOUSTON (129)

Ariza 3-10 0-0 9, Anderson 5-9 4-4 17, Hilario 4-8 1-3 9, Beverley 1-3 0-0 2, Harden 3-9 6-6 13, Dekker 3-5 0-0 8, Harrell 5-6 0-2 10, Capela 7-8 1-2 15, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 5-16 5-5 19, Williams 9-16 2-2 27. Totals 45-91 19-24 129.

NEW ORLEANS (99)

Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 8-21 13-16 29, Cousins 11-19 4-5 27, Holiday 3-12 0-0 6, Moore 2-6 2-2 6, Thompson 1-3 1-2 3, Casspi 5-9 0-0 12, Cunningham 2-3 0-0 5, Motiejunas 2-3 1-1 6, Frazier 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 36-86 21-26 99.

Houston 30 36 34 29—129
New Orleans 28 22 17 32— 99

3-Point Goals_Houston 20-51 (Williams 7-11, Gordon 4-14, Anderson 3-6, Ariza 3-8, Dekker 2-3, Harden 1-6, Brown 0-1, Beverley 0-2), New Orleans 6-31 (Casspi 2-4, Motiejunas 1-2, Cunningham 1-2, Hill 1-4, Cousins 1-5, Moore 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Davis 0-2, Frazier 0-4, Holiday 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 48 (Beverley 12), New Orleans 45 (Cousins 14). Assists_Houston 28 (Harden 14), New Orleans 24 (Frazier, Hill, Cousins 5). Total Fouls_Houston 25, New Orleans 21. Technicals_Houston defensive three second, Houston team, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. A_18,470 (16,867).

Sports News
