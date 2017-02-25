Sports Listen

Royals 7, Rangers 5

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 7:31 pm < a min read
Kansas City Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Escobar ss 2 0 1 0 DShelds dh 1 1 0 0
Arteaga ss 2 0 0 0 Hineman ph 2 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 3 2 1 0 C.Gomez cf 2 0 1 0
Orlando cf 2 0 0 0 Rbinson pr 2 1 0 0
Lo.Cain cf 2 0 1 0 N.Mzara rf 2 0 1 1
B.Burns pr 2 0 0 0 J.Hying pr 2 1 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 2 2 1 1 M.Npoli 1b 1 0 1 1
O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Gzman pr 2 1 0 0
S.Perez c 2 1 2 4 Ro.Odor 2b 2 0 1 1
Br.Pena c 2 0 1 0 Bernier pr 1 1 0 0
Br.Moss dh 3 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 2 0 1 2
O’Brien ph 1 1 1 2 Ncholas c 1 0 0 0
J.Soler rf 0 0 0 0 S.Lerud c 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 2 0 1 0 J.Gallo lf 2 0 0 0
Cthbert 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Pello lf 1 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 2 0 1 0 Mddbrks 3b 3 0 0 0
Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 0 0 Mrtnson 3b 1 0 0 0
R.Trres 2b 2 0 2 0 Alberto ss 2 0 0 0
De Leon ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 12 7 Totals 32 5 5 5
Kansas City 203 000 020—7
Texas 005 000 000—5

E_Arteaga (1). DP_Kansas City 3, Texas 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Texas 5. 2B_Hosmer (1), Perez (1), Odor (1), Lucroy (1). HR_Perez (1), O’Brien (1). SB_Burns (1), Torres (1), DeShields (1). CS_Bernier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Staumont 1 0 0 0 2 1
Junis 1 1-3 4 5 5 1 1
Farrell BS, 0-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Sanchez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stout W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alburquerque H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Caramo S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Perez 2 4 2 2 1 0
Griffin 2 2 3 3 1 1
Dyson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass L, 0-1 2 5 2 2 0 2
Wolff 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Griffin (Hosmer).

WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Garrett Patterson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:41. A_5,134

