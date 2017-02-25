Royals 7, Rangers 5

|Kansas City
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Escobar ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|DShelds dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|C.Gomez cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Orlando cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lo.Cain cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Burns pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hying pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|M.Npoli 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Gzman pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Ro.Odor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Br.Pena c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bernier pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Br.Moss dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lcroy c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|O’Brien ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ncholas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lerud c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pello lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mddbrks 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtnson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Trres 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Alberto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|De Leon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|7
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|Kansas City
|203
|000
|020—7
|Texas
|005
|000
|000—5
E_Arteaga (1). DP_Kansas City 3, Texas 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Texas 5. 2B_Hosmer (1), Perez (1), Odor (1), Lucroy (1). HR_Perez (1), O’Brien (1). SB_Burns (1), Torres (1), DeShields (1). CS_Bernier (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Staumont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Junis
|1 1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Farrell
|BS, 0-1
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stout W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alburquerque H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Caramo S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Perez
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Griffin
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass L, 0-1
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Wolff
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Griffin (Hosmer).
WP_Junis.
Umpires_Home, Garrett Patterson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:41. A_5,134