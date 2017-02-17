Sports Listen

Rumford leads all-Australian leaderboard in European event

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 5:28 am 1 min read
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Brett Rumford shot a 7-under 65 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after two rounds of the World Super 6 golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup.

Rumford had a two-round total of 13-under 131 in the European Tour event which is also being sanctioned by the Australian and Asian tours.

David Bransdon (64) was in second place, with Steven Jeffress (66) in third, another stroke behind. Lucas Herbert and Johannes Veerman, both with 68s, were at 9 under and former British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen (68) was at 7-under.

The tournament featured a regular cut after the second round, reducing the field to the top 65 pros and ties. There will be a further cut to 24 players after the third round, with the top eight receiving a bye into the first of a series of match play events on Sunday.

Rumford said he was hoping to finish in the top eight.

“That’s one less lottery round you have to deal with, isn’t it?” Rumford said. “That’s definitely a huge bonus qualifying inside that top eight, so it’s definitely something I am thinking about.”

A purpose-built 90-meter hole has been constructed at Lake Karrinyup with a new tee placed adjacent to the 18th fairway and utilizing the 18th green. It will be played out once and if players remain tied in match play, they will return to the new tee and one shot — a nearest to the pin — will decide the winner.

