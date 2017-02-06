Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Russia increases 2018 World…

Russia increases 2018 World Cup budget by $325 million

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 8:26 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has increased government spending on the 2018 World Cup by 19.1 billion rubles ($325 million) without explanation.

Total spending rises to 638.8 billion rubles ($10.8 billion), with all of the increase coming from federal budget funds, which now make up almost 55 percent of total spending.

The increase dwarfs previous attempts to cut costs by reducing the number of high-end hotels to be built and trimming expenses on other infrastructure.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

There was no immediate comment by the World Cup organizing committee on the reason for the increase, which was announced when an updated budget document was published on the government legal database.

Advertisement

The document said the extra money would largely go to construction or refits of World Cup-related facilities, without specifying which particular projects.

Topics:
Business News Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Russia increases 2018 World…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Puppy all-stars and Webb telescope

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended