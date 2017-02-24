Russia says no more athletes approved for European indoors

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian track and field officials say they don’t expect any more of their athletes to be allowed to compete at next week’s European indoor championships.

The IAAF said Thursday it had allowed three Russians — pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, sprinter Kristina Sivakova and hammer thrower Alexei Sokirsky — to start competing as neutral athletes exempt from the country’s doping ban.

The IAAF said it refused six other applications, but didn’t say when the remaining 39 applications would be decided.

However, the Russian track federation says it expects the remaining rulings “no earlier than the middle of March.”

That means top Russians like high jump world champion Maria Kuchina and 110-meter hurdles world champion Sergei Shubekov will miss the March 3-5 European indoors in Serbia.