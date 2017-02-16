Sports Listen

Russia to punish athletes who don’t return Olympic medals

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 4:59 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian track and field federation says it won’t select any athletes who refuse to return Olympic medals following doping cases.

Several Russian athletes have refused to return medals after being disqualified from the 2008 or 2012 Olympics as part of an International Olympic Committee retesting program.

The Russian track federation, which is suspended from international competition over widespread doping, says athletes who don’t return medals “don’t have the right to compete in ARAF’s sports events” and won’t be eligible for national teams or for drug-testing pools which could allow them to compete internationally as neutral athletes.

The measure is unlikely to have an immediate effect in most cases, since athletes disqualified for Olympic doping are likely to face two-year bans from any sporting involvement anyway.

However, it could affect runners from relay teams who tested clean but were disqualified because of a teammate’s failed test.

Sports News
