Ryan Palmer, Wesley Bryan share lead at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Palmer shot a 5-under 65 on Friday and shared the lead with PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan going into the weekend at the Honda Classic.

Palmer made seven birdies on another day of ideal scoring and reached 9-under 131.

Bryan, who had his best PGA Tour performance last week at Riviera, shot a 67 and saved his round with a bogey on the 13th hole when he had to play one shot from the trees with his putter.

They were a shot ahead of Rickie Fowler, with Anirban Lahiri another shot behind.

Palmer took four months off at the end of last year when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. He said the recovery is going well.