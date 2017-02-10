Sports Listen

San Francisco turns away Santa Clara’s rally from 25-down

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:15 am < a min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt McCarthy had 10 points and seven rebounds and San Francisco avoided a late collapse to beat Santa Clara 61-58 on Thursday night.

The Dons (18-8, 8-5 West Coast Conference) had a 25-point lead late in the first half and went into halftime up 44-24.

The Broncos (13-13, 7-6) cut the deficit down to one and had a 3-point attempt in the final seconds that would have sent it to overtime.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Broncos leading scorer Jared Brownridge had been quiet until there was 8:30 left in the second half when he scored Santa Clara’s next 10 points to cut the deficit to 57-47. KJ Feagin had a 4-point play at 2:11 and a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to bring the Broncos within 59-58.

Chase Foster capped the scoring on a left-handed runner in the lane with 42.8 seconds left and the Dons moved into a third-place tie with BYU in the conference standings.

Feagin tied a career high with 26 points and Brownridge finished with 15.

Sports News
