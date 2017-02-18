Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Asbury 2-4, Grace (Ind.) 1-14
Austin Peay 9, Illinois St. 4
Barton 21-4, Goldey-Beacom 3-1
Bethel (Tenn.) 5-5, Olivet Nazarene 0-0
Bryan 7-7, Madonna 5-6
Campbellsville 10-7, Huntington 1-0
Cent. Michigan 8, ETSU 7
Charlotte 13, West Virginia 2
Chowan 8-3, West Liberty 3-9
Christian Brothers 10-1, Valdosta St. 9-7
Clemson 6, Wright St. 2
Concordia (Moor.) 3-8, Alice Lloyd 0-1
Davenport at Union (Ky.), ppd.
Florida Tech 13, Spring Hill 1
Georgetown (Ky.) 11, Judson (Ala.) 1
Georgia Tech 11, Marshall 3
Harris-Stowe at Lane, ccd. rain
High Point 11, NJIT 0
Indiana Tech 16, Brescia 0
Kent St. 3, Belmont 0
King (Tenn.) 6-2, Mansfield 3-1
Lake Erie 6-10, Kentucky St. 4-2
Lee 5-3, Ala.-Huntsville 2-1
Lincoln Memorial 16, Ohio Valley 2
Lipscomb 3, Oakland 2
Louisville 10, Maryland 7
Maryville (Tenn.) 6-4, Mac Murray 1-8
Memphis 4, Tennessee 1
Miami 8, Rutgers 4
Milligan 3, Cumberlands 1
Mount Olive 1, USC Aiken 0
Nichols 12, Wake Forest 5
North Carolina 6, Kentucky 5
Notre Dame 12, Incarnate Word 10
Pikeville 10-5, Goshen 1-1
Pittsburgh 7, Ohio St. 2
Randolph-Macon 7, RPI 0
St. Francis (Ind.) 2-4, Midway 1-3
St. Louis 8, Notre Dame 6
Sewanee 19, Wilmington (Ohio) 4
Tennessee Tech 10-4, Toledo 2-0
Tulane 4-2, Air Force 3-3
UT Martin 14, Buffalo 0
Virginia 10, The Citadel 6
W. Kentucky 4, Valparaiso 3
New Mexico 10, Binghamton 4
Texas Rio Grande Valley 12-9, Texas Southern 2-0
Texas A&M-Kingsville 6, Ark.-Fort Smith 1