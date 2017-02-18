Sports Listen

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 11:38 pm < a min read
SOUTH

Asbury 2-4, Grace (Ind.) 1-14

Austin Peay 9, Illinois St. 4

Barton 21-4, Goldey-Beacom 3-1

Bethel (Tenn.) 5-5, Olivet Nazarene 0-0

Bryan 7-7, Madonna 5-6

Campbellsville 10-7, Huntington 1-0

Cent. Michigan 8, ETSU 7

Charlotte 13, West Virginia 2

Chowan 8-3, West Liberty 3-9

Christian Brothers 10-1, Valdosta St. 9-7

Clemson 6, Wright St. 2

Concordia (Moor.) 3-8, Alice Lloyd 0-1

Davenport at Union (Ky.), ppd.

Florida Tech 13, Spring Hill 1

Georgetown (Ky.) 11, Judson (Ala.) 1

Georgia Tech 11, Marshall 3

Harris-Stowe at Lane, ccd. rain

High Point 11, NJIT 0

Indiana Tech 16, Brescia 0

Kent St. 3, Belmont 0

King (Tenn.) 6-2, Mansfield 3-1

Lake Erie 6-10, Kentucky St. 4-2

Lee 5-3, Ala.-Huntsville 2-1

Lincoln Memorial 16, Ohio Valley 2

Lipscomb 3, Oakland 2

Louisville 10, Maryland 7

Maryville (Tenn.) 6-4, Mac Murray 1-8

Memphis 4, Tennessee 1

Miami 8, Rutgers 4

Milligan 3, Cumberlands 1

Mount Olive 1, USC Aiken 0

Nichols 12, Wake Forest 5

North Carolina 6, Kentucky 5

Notre Dame 12, Incarnate Word 10

Pikeville 10-5, Goshen 1-1

Pittsburgh 7, Ohio St. 2

Randolph-Macon 7, RPI 0

St. Francis (Ind.) 2-4, Midway 1-3

St. Louis 8, Notre Dame 6

Sewanee 19, Wilmington (Ohio) 4

Tennessee Tech 10-4, Toledo 2-0

Tulane 4-2, Air Force 3-3

UT Martin 14, Buffalo 0

Virginia 10, The Citadel 6

W. Kentucky 4, Valparaiso 3

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico 10, Binghamton 4

Texas Rio Grande Valley 12-9, Texas Southern 2-0

Texas A&M-Kingsville 6, Ark.-Fort Smith 1

Sports News
