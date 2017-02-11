Sports Listen

Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 10:51 pm < a min read
EAST

Army 5, Niagara 4, OT

Canisius 6, Sacred Heart 5

Castleton 10, Daniel Webster 1

Utica 7, Lebanon Valley 2

Colgate 2, Yale 1

Brown 2, Cornell 2, OT

Union (N.Y.) 8, Dartmouth 3

Notre Dame 4, Maine 2

Princeton 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Bentley 1, Robert Morris 1, OT

RIT 2, Holy Cross 1, OT

Mass.-Lowell 4, UMass 2

Vermont 5, New Hampshire 3

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 5, Bemidji St. 2

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 3, Mercyhurst 0

Alaska Anchorage 4, Lake Superior St. 4, OT

Michigan St. 4, Michigan 1

Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 2

St. Norbert 9, St. Scholastica 2

N. Michigan 2, Alaska 0

St. Cloud St. 3, Miami (Ohio) 1

Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 2

