Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Army 5, Niagara 4, OT
Canisius 6, Sacred Heart 5
Castleton 10, Daniel Webster 1
Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Utica 7, Lebanon Valley 2
Colgate 2, Yale 1
Brown 2, Cornell 2, OT
Union (N.Y.) 8, Dartmouth 3
Notre Dame 4, Maine 2
Princeton 3, Clarkson 2, OT
Bentley 1, Robert Morris 1, OT
RIT 2, Holy Cross 1, OT
Mass.-Lowell 4, UMass 2
Vermont 5, New Hampshire 3
Ala.-Huntsville 5, Bemidji St. 2
Bowling Green 3, Mercyhurst 0
Alaska Anchorage 4, Lake Superior St. 4, OT
Michigan St. 4, Michigan 1
Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 2
St. Norbert 9, St. Scholastica 2
N. Michigan 2, Alaska 0
St. Cloud St. 3, Miami (Ohio) 1
Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 2