Saturday’s Major League Linescore

Baltimore 000 100 001—2 5 1 Pittsburgh (ss) 100 110 03x—6 10 2

Ynoa, Givens (3), Garcia (4), Stewart (5), Bridwell (8), and Perez, Sisco; Brault, Williams (2), Watson (3), Hudson (4), Rivero (5), Nicasio (6), Bastardo (7), Schugel (8), Light (9), and Diaz, Jhang. W_Hudson 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. HRs_None; Bostick, Jhang.

Houston 000 200 020—4 8 1 Detroit 004 021 40x—1115 1

Peacock, Frias (3), Gustave (3), Sneed (4), Riefenhauser (6), Chapman (7), Holmes (7), and Stassi, Heineman; Verlander, Hardy (3), Achter (4), Cuevas (5), Lowe (6), Wilson (7), Greene (8), Wilson (9), and McCann, Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Frias. HRs_None; Kinsler, Martinez, Krizan, Romine.

Minnesota 015 100 000—7 11 1 Boston 200 311 01x—8 13 1

Hughes, Duffey (3), Vogelsong (4), Rosario (4), Mejia (5), Pressly (6), O’Rourke (7), Chargois (8), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Elias, Thornburg (3), Barnes (3), Kelly (5), Ross Jr. (6), Hembree (7), Olmos (8), Maddox (9), and Vazquez, Butler, Procyshen. W_Olmos 1-0. L_Chargois 0-1. Sv_Maddox. HRs_Stubbs, Park; None.

New York Yankees 001 020 011—5 9 1 Philadelphia 001 103 001—6 8 0

Warren, Enns (3), Camarena (5), Heller (7), Holder (8), Mantiply (9), and Romine, Deglan; Morgan, Ramos (3), Pinto (4), Appel (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramos (8), Neris (9), and Rupp, Holaday. W_Neris 1-0. L_Mantiply 0-1. HRs_None; Franco (2), Hoskins.

Pittsburgh (ss) 010 060 000—7 11 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 011—2 7 2

Lindblom, Runzler (2), Eppler (3), Neverauskas (4), Santana (5), Lakind (6), Dickson (7), McKinney (8), Kuchno (9), and Stallings, Williams; Carpenter, Eveland (2), Schultz (3), Farquhar (5), Rasmus (5), Marks (6), Wagner (8), Guerrieri (9), and Casali, McKenry. W_Lindblom 1-0. L_Eveland 0-1. HRs_Stallings; Sucre.

St. Louis 102 021 100—7 8 0 Miami 103 030 10x—8 11 1

Weaver, Oh (3), Gomber (4), Gant (6), Phillips (8), and Molina, Kelly; Volquez, Koehler (2), McGowan (3), Cervenka (4), Wittgren (5), Copeland (7), Gonzalez (8), Cunniff (9), and Realmuto, Telis. W_Copeland 1-0. L_Gant 0-1. Sv_Cunniff. HRs_Carpenter, Bader; Yelich, Bour, Moore.

Toronto 010 210 000—4 10 1 Atlanta 000 240 01x—7 11 0

Lawrence, Harrell (3), Beliveau (4), Sparkman (4), Rowley (5), Borucki (6), Grube (7), Browning (8), and Graterol, Monsalve; Colon, Danks (3), Boyer (4), Cabrera (6), Morris (7), Jackson (9), and Suzuki. W_Boyer 1-0. L_Sparkman 0-1. Sv_Jackson. HRs_None; None.

Washington 010 024 001—8 10 1 New York Mets 000 001 032—6 8 1

Gonzalez, Gott (2), Nathan (3), Perez (4), Albers (5), Guthrie (6), Romero (7), Adams (8), Eitel (8), Broadway (9), and Norris, Solano; Gilmartin, Taylor (3), Blevins (5), McGowan (6), Wilk (6), Smoker (8), Regnault (9), and Rivera, Plawecki, Carrillo. W_Albers 1-0. L_Gilmartin 0-1. HRs_Harper, Stevenson, Skole, Soto; None.

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 1 Los Angeles Angels 001 000 10x—2 5 0

Suter, Jungmann (2), Chamberlain (3), Blazek (4), Torres (5), Webb (7), Marinez (8), and Susac, Garcia; Petit, Pounders (3), Alvarez (5), Guerra (6), Yates (7), Ege (8), De Los Santos (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Pounders 1-0. L_Chamberlain 0-1. Sv_De Los Santos. HRs_None; None.

