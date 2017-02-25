Sports Listen

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 4:21 pm < a min read
Baltimore 000 100 001—2 5 1
Pittsburgh (ss) 100 110 03x—6 10 2

Ynoa, Givens (3), Garcia (4), Stewart (5), Bridwell (8), and Perez, Sisco; Brault, Williams (2), Watson (3), Hudson (4), Rivero (5), Nicasio (6), Bastardo (7), Schugel (8), Light (9), and Diaz, Jhang. W_Hudson 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. HRs_None; Bostick, Jhang.

New York Yankees 001 020 011—5 9 1
Philadelphia 001 103 001—6 8 0

Warren, Enns (3), Camarena (5), Heller (7), Holder (8), Mantiply (9), and Romine, Deglan; Morgan, Ramos (3), Pinto (4), Appel (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramos (8), Neris (9), and Rupp, Holaday. W_Neris 1-0. L_Mantiply 0-1. HRs_None; Franco (2), Hoskins.

Pittsburgh (ss) 010 060 000—7 11 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 011—2 7 2

Lindblom, Runzler (2), Eppler (3), Neverauskas (4), Santana (5), Lakind (6), Dickson (7), and Stallings, Williams; Carpenter, Eveland (2), Schultz (3), Farquhar (5), Rasmus (6), Marks (6), Wagner (8), Guerrieri (9), and Casali, McKenry. W_Lindblom 1-0. L_Eveland 0-1. HRs_Stallings; Dickerson.

