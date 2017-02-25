Sports Listen

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 8:34 pm 1 min read
GIRLS BASKETBALL
6A North
Regional Third Place

Oakton 73, Patriot 55

Regional Final

Langley 45, Battlefield 41

5A North
Regional Final

Edison 63, Wakefield 47

5A South
Regional Third Place

Princess Anne 73, Lloyd Bird 50

Regional Final

Salem 51, Highland Springs 48

2A East
Regional Third Place

George Mason 54, Stuarts Draft 44

Regional Final

Nottoway 53, East Rockingham 44

2A West
Regional Third Place

Central Wise 44, Ridgeview 31

Regional Final

Floyd County 64, Martinsville 51

1A East
Regional Third Place

Riverheads 61, Cumberland 42

1A West
Regional Third Place

Honaker 73, Eastside 61

Regional Final

George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Parry McCluer 35

Blue Ridge Conference
Championship

Miller School 38, Carlisle 36

Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament
Division I
Championship

Seton School 60, Highland-Warrenton 44

Mid-Atlantic Conference
Semifinal

Episcopal 53, Holton Arms, Md. 21

Potomac School 48, St. Andrew’s, Md. 35

TCIS Tournament
Championship

Norfolk Christian 56, Nansemond-Suffolk 54

Virginia Colonial Conference Tournament
Championship

Amelia Academy 72, Richmond Christian 56

BOYS BASKETBALL
6A North
Regional Third Place

West Potomac 76, Herndon 53

5A North
Regional Third Place

Wakefield 71, Potomac Falls 55

5A South
Regional Third Place

Varina 52, Hampton 51

2A East
Regional Third Place

Amelia County 64, Bruton 42

2A West
Regional Third Place

Gate City 85, Chatham 50

Regional Final

Dan River 76, Richlands 51

1A East
Regional Third Place

Altavista 77, Mathews 56

Regional Final

Essex 70, Lancaster 68

1A West
Regional Third Place

Honaker 63, Eastside 52

Regional Final

Radford 39, George Wythe-Wytheville 33

Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament
Championship

Tandem Friends School 62, Quantico 61

TCIS Tournament
Championship

Cape Henry Collegiate 83, Bishop Sullivan 67

VIC Division II Tournament
Championship

Hargrave Military 71, North Cross 39

Virginia Colonial Conference
Championship

Amelia Academy 80, Richmond Christian 53

