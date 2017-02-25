Saturday’s Scores

|GIRLS BASKETBALL
|6A North
|Regional Third Place
Oakton 73, Patriot 55
Langley 45, Battlefield 41
Edison 63, Wakefield 47
|5A South
|Regional Third Place
Princess Anne 73, Lloyd Bird 50
Salem 51, Highland Springs 48
|2A East
|Regional Third Place
George Mason 54, Stuarts Draft 44
Nottoway 53, East Rockingham 44
|2A West
|Regional Third Place
Central Wise 44, Ridgeview 31
Floyd County 64, Martinsville 51
|1A East
|Regional Third Place
Riverheads 61, Cumberland 42
|1A West
|Regional Third Place
Honaker 73, Eastside 61
George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Parry McCluer 35
|Blue Ridge Conference
|Championship
Miller School 38, Carlisle 36
|Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament
|Division I
|Championship
Seton School 60, Highland-Warrenton 44
|Mid-Atlantic Conference
|Semifinal
Episcopal 53, Holton Arms, Md. 21
Potomac School 48, St. Andrew’s, Md. 35
|TCIS Tournament
|Championship
Norfolk Christian 56, Nansemond-Suffolk 54
|Virginia Colonial Conference Tournament
|Championship
Amelia Academy 72, Richmond Christian 56
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|6A North
|Regional Third Place
West Potomac 76, Herndon 53
|5A North
|Regional Third Place
Wakefield 71, Potomac Falls 55
|5A South
|Regional Third Place
Varina 52, Hampton 51
|2A East
|Regional Third Place
Amelia County 64, Bruton 42
|2A West
|Regional Third Place
Gate City 85, Chatham 50
Dan River 76, Richlands 51
|1A East
|Regional Third Place
Altavista 77, Mathews 56
Essex 70, Lancaster 68
|1A West
|Regional Third Place
Honaker 63, Eastside 52
Radford 39, George Wythe-Wytheville 33
|Delaney Athletic Conference Tournament
|Championship
Tandem Friends School 62, Quantico 61
|TCIS Tournament
|Championship
Cape Henry Collegiate 83, Bishop Sullivan 67
|VIC Division II Tournament
|Championship
Hargrave Military 71, North Cross 39
|Virginia Colonial Conference
|Championship
Amelia Academy 80, Richmond Christian 53