Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:54 pm < a min read
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled G Denzel Valentine from Windy City (NBADL).

GOLF

USGA — Elected president Diana Murphy to a second one-year term.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jimmy Howard to Grand Rapids (AHL). Activated D Brendan Smith from injured reserve.

NEW JWERSEY DEVILS — Traded F Vernon Fiddler to the Nashville Predators for Nashville’s fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Tommy Thompson to a professional tryout agreement.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Robin Press from Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Idaho coach Neil Graham one game.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed D Frank Misuraca off waivers from Toledo.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named John Spencer assistant coach.

COLLEGE

HOUSTON — Named Chris Scelfo offensive line coach.

Sports News
