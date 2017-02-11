Sports Listen

Sports News

Saturday's Sports Transactions

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 2:59 pm < a min read
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned C Kevan Smith outright to Charlotte (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tom Wilhelmsen on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated RHP Nefi Ogando for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from Grand Rapids (NBADL).

NBA Development League

TEXAS LEGENDS — Traded C DeJuan Blair to Los Angeles for a 2017 fourth-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed coach Jack Del Rio to a four-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Xavier Rush and DB Josh Celerin.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joseph Blandisi from Albany (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Julian Melchiori to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released F Tommy Thompson from his professional tryout agreement.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Steven Swavely from Reading (ECHL).

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Larry Porter tight ends and H-backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Named Tim Horton special teams coordinator, in addition to his duties as running backs coach.

Sports News
