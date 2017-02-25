Sports Listen

Sports News

Saturday's Sports Transactions

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press February 25, 2017
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released LHP T.J. McFarland.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Ps Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; C Cam Gallagher; INFs Christian Colon and Raul Mondesi; and OFs Jorge Bonifacio, Samir Duenez, Peter O’Brien and Paulo Orlando on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Yohander Mendez, INFs Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman, OF Delino DeShields and RHPs Eddie Gamboa, Keone Kela, and Connor Sadzeck on one-year contracts.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Agreed to terms with DT Earl Mitchell on a four-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Upheld the 10-game suspension of Anaheim F Antoine Vermette.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Jeff Glass to Rockford (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Matt Caito from Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER
North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed Ms David Diosa and Javi Marquez.

The Associated Press

