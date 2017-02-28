Sauber names Tatiana Calderon as development driver

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Formula One team Sauber has named Tatiana Calderon of Colombia as a development driver.

The 23-year-old Calderon started racing karts when she was 9 and competed in the GP3 series last season. Sauber says she will continue to compete in GP3 in addition to acting as a development driver for the F1 team.

Team principal Monisha Kaltenborn says “we have the opportunities and facilities to provide Tatiana a professional platform on which she can further develop her knowledge and skills in racing.”

Sauber’s race drivers this season are Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

Advertisement

Antonio Giovinazzi, however, is substituting for Wehrlein as he recovers from a back injury during this week’s preseason testing near Barcelona.