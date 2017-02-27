Sports Listen

Savannah State downs NC Central 74-73

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 10:33 pm < a min read
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dexter McClanahan scored 23 points and a go-ahead jumper with 1:12 left and Savannah State beat N.C. Central 74-73 on Monday night to end the Eagles’ 13-game win streak.

Trailing by eight at halftime, the Eagles closed to within a point three times before taking a 63-61 lead on Ron Trapps’ 3-pointer with 6:29 left. McClanahan hit back-to-back layups, Zach Sellers made a 3-pointer, and the Tigers led 70-66. Rashaun Madison made two free throws and a 3-pointer for a 73-72 Eagles lead with 1:38 to go.

McClanahan hit his go-ahead jumper and the Tigers got the rebound after Madison missed a 3 with two seconds left.

Savannah State led by as many as 11 in the first half and was up 44-36 at halftime behind McClanahan’s 15 points.

Robert Kelly Jr. scored 11 points for the Tigers (12-16, 9-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who made 9 of 26 from behind the arc to the Eagles’ 4 of 31, but were outrebounded 45-35 and outscored 44-36 in the paint.

Patrick Cole scored 21 points and Kyle Benton, named MEAC defensive player of the year, scored 18 with 16 boards for N.C. Central (22-7, 13-2).

The Associated Press

