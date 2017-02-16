Senators-Devils Sum

|Ottawa
0
1
2—3
New Jersey
0
0
0—0
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Ottawa, Phaneuf 9 (Ryan, Wideman), 18:01 (pp).
Third Period_2, Ottawa, Karlsson 9 (Brassard, Pyatt), 16:02. 3, Ottawa, Turris 19 (Smith, Hoffman), 18:23.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-16-12_35. New Jersey 8-7-6_21.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 1.
Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 17-9-5 (21 shots-21 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 18-17-8 (34-32).
A_13,908 (17,625). T_2:25.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Jonny Murray.