Senators-Devils Sums

Ottawa 0 1 2—3 New Jersey 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Condon, OTT, served by Ryan, (delay of game), 0:08.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Phaneuf 9 (Ryan, Wideman), 18:01 (pp). Penalties_Josefson, NJ, (high sticking), 2:19; Cammalleri, NJ, (tripping), 16:19.

Third Period_2, Ottawa, Karlsson 9 (Brassard, Pyatt), 16:02. 3, Ottawa, Turris 19 (Smith, Hoffman), 18:23. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-16-12_35. New Jersey 8-7-6_21.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 17-9-5 (21 shots-21 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 18-17-8 (34-32).

A_13,908 (17,625). T_2:25.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Jonny Murray.