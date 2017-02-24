Sports Listen

Senators-Hurricanes Sums

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 10:22 pm < a min read
Ottawa 0 0 0—0
Carolina 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 12 (Mcginn, Di giuseppe), 1:19. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Lindholm 6 (Staal, Di giuseppe), 15:16. 3, Carolina, Stalberg 9 (Rask, Aho), 19:18. Penalties_Smith, OTT, (tripping), 8:28.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Slavin, CAR, (hooking), 4:23; Methot, OTT, (interference), 9:50; Mcclement, CAR, (slashing), 12:51.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-18-9_34. Carolina 19-14-11_44.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 15-8-1 (44 shots-41 saves). Carolina, Lack 2-3-1 (34-34).

A_11,327 (18,680). T_2:30.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, Mark Shewchyk.

All News Sports News
