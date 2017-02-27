Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators-Lightning Sums

Senators-Lightning Sums

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 10:39 pm < a min read
Share
Ottawa 1 0 0—1
Tampa Bay 0 4 1—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Turris 22 (Hoffman, Karlsson), 6:26 (pp). Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (tripping), 4:39; Coburn, TB, (high sticking), 5:26; Erne, TB, (boarding), 18:12.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Point 9, 1:39. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 24 (Drouin, Hedman), 5:37 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 25 (Drouin, Johnson), 10:26 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 26 (Hedman, Drouin), 19:46 (pp). Penalties_Pyatt, OTT, (holding), 5:16; Borowiecki, OTT, Major (fighting), 5:16; Coburn, TB, Major (fighting), 5:16; Phaneuf, OTT, (tripping), 8:48; Sustr, TB, (slashing), 13:58; Smith, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:55; Coburn, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:55; Smith, OTT, (roughing), 19:07.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Coburn 3 (Johnson, Kucherov), 10:57. Penalties_Paquette, TB, served by Erne, (tripping), 12:38; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 12:38; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 12:38; Wideman, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:38; Dumont, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:38; Blunden, OTT, (roughing), 12:38; Blunden, OTT, (roughing), 12:38; Paquette, TB, Major (fighting), 12:38; Wideman, OTT, Major (fighting), 12:38; Paquette, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:38; Phaneuf, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:22.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 15-11-14_40. Tampa Bay 8-17-9_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 3 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 17-11-5 (34 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 12-13-5 (40-39).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:47.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators-Lightning Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.