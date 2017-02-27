Senators-Lightning Sums

|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0—1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|4
|1—5
First Period_1, Ottawa, Turris 22 (Hoffman, Karlsson), 6:26 (pp). Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (tripping), 4:39; Coburn, TB, (high sticking), 5:26; Erne, TB, (boarding), 18:12.
Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Point 9, 1:39. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 24 (Drouin, Hedman), 5:37 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 25 (Drouin, Johnson), 10:26 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 26 (Hedman, Drouin), 19:46 (pp). Penalties_Pyatt, OTT, (holding), 5:16; Borowiecki, OTT, Major (fighting), 5:16; Coburn, TB, Major (fighting), 5:16; Phaneuf, OTT, (tripping), 8:48; Sustr, TB, (slashing), 13:58; Smith, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:55; Coburn, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:55; Smith, OTT, (roughing), 19:07.
Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Coburn 3 (Johnson, Kucherov), 10:57. Penalties_Paquette, TB, served by Erne, (tripping), 12:38; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 12:38; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 12:38; Wideman, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:38; Dumont, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:38; Blunden, OTT, (roughing), 12:38; Blunden, OTT, (roughing), 12:38; Paquette, TB, Major (fighting), 12:38; Wideman, OTT, Major (fighting), 12:38; Paquette, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:38; Phaneuf, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:22.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 15-11-14_40. Tampa Bay 8-17-9_34.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 3 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 17-11-5 (34 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 12-13-5 (40-39).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:47.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.