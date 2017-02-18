Senators-Maple Leafs Sum

|Ottawa
|2
|0
|4—6
|Toronto
|0
|2
|1—3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Wideman 4 (Stone, Brassard), 17:26. 2, Ottawa, Dzingel 12 (Stone, Methot), 17:46.
Second Period_3, Toronto, Rielly 3 (Nylander, Matthews), 14:38. 4, Toronto, Kadri 24 (Leivo), 17:52.
Third Period_5, Toronto, Nylander 16 (Matthews, Komarov), 2:04 (pp). 6, Ottawa, Hoffman 19 (Karlsson, Turris), 5:32. 7, Ottawa, Brassard 10 (Stone, Karlsson), 6:26 (pp). 8, Ottawa, Stone 21 (Turris), 18:10. 9, Ottawa, Brassard 11 (Turris, Stone), 19:15.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-16-12_42. Toronto 15-10-12_37.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 4; Toronto 1 of 4.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-7-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Toronto, Andersen 23-13-10 (40-36).
A_19,527 (18,819). T_2:36.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bevan Mills.