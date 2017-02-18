Senators-Maple Leafs Sums

|Ottawa
|2
|0
|4—6
|Toronto
|0
|2
|1—3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Wideman 4 (Stone, Brassard), 17:26. 2, Ottawa, Dzingel 12 (Stone, Methot), 17:46. Penalties_Polak, TOR, (roughing), 3:12; Borowiecki, OTT, (roughing), 3:12; Gardiner, TOR, (slashing), 8:03; Pyatt, OTT, (hooking), 12:21; Turris, OTT, (holding), 13:59; Ryan, OTT, (delay of game), 18:14.
Second Period_3, Toronto, Rielly 3 (Nylander, Matthews), 14:38. 4, Toronto, Kadri 24 (Leivo), 17:52. Penalties_Martin, TOR, (interference), 9:29; Hyman, TOR, (holding), 9:40.
Third Period_5, Toronto, Nylander 16 (Matthews, Komarov), 2:04 (pp). 6, Ottawa, Hoffman 19 (Karlsson, Turris), 5:32. 7, Ottawa, Brassard 10 (Stone, Karlsson), 6:26 (pp). 8, Ottawa, Stone 21 (Turris), 18:10. 9, Ottawa, Brassard 11 (Turris, Stone), 19:15. Penalties_Z.Smith, OTT, (hooking), 0:45; Kadri, TOR, (holding), 6:12.
Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-16-12_42. Toronto 15-10-12_37.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 4; Toronto 1 of 4.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-7-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Toronto, Andersen 23-13-10 (40-36).
A_19,527 (18,819). T_2:36.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bevan Mills.