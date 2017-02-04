Senators-Sabres Sum

|Ottawa
|Buffalo
First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 16 (Falk, Gorges), 10:11.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, O’reilly 10 (Ennis, Ristolainen), 16:51.
Third Period_3, Buffalo, Reinhart 11 (Eichel), 5:53. 4, Buffalo, Foligno 9 (Eichel), 10:51.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-13-16_37. Buffalo 10-7-9_26.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 0.
Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 15-9-5 (25 shots-21 saves), Hammond 0-1-0 (1-1). Buffalo, Lehner 13-13-6 (37-37).
A_19,070 (18,690). T_2:31.
Referees_Dean Morton, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Kory Nagy.