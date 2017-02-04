Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators-Sabres Sum

Senators-Sabres Sum

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:02 pm < a min read
Share
Ottawa 0 0 0—0
Buffalo 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 16 (Falk, Gorges), 10:11.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, O’reilly 10 (Ennis, Ristolainen), 16:51.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Reinhart 11 (Eichel), 5:53. 4, Buffalo, Foligno 9 (Eichel), 10:51.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-13-16_37. Buffalo 10-7-9_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 0.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 15-9-5 (25 shots-21 saves), Hammond 0-1-0 (1-1). Buffalo, Lehner 13-13-6 (37-37).

A_19,070 (18,690). T_2:31.

Referees_Dean Morton, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Kory Nagy.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Senators-Sabres Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended