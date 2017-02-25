Seton Hall holds on late to edge DePaul 82-79

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Desi Rodriguez scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds and Seton Hall held on late to edge DePaul 82-79 on Saturday.

Rodriguez was 8 of 15 from the floor for the Pirates (18-10, 8-8 Big East Conference). Khadeen Carrington added 18 points and six assists, Angel Delgado had 16 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, and Myles Powell had 15 points and four steals.

Rodriguez, Carrington and Madison Jones each sank a 3-pointer as part of a 14-2 run to open the second half that boosted Seton Hall’s eight-point intermission lead to 20, 49-29, with 16:26 to play. DePaul cut it to 55-50 midway and to 77-76 with 21 seconds left but Carrington and Powell combined for four free throws after that and the Pirates held on in the final seconds for the win.

Billy Garrett Jr. led the Blue Demons (9-20, 2-14) with 26 points and six assists.