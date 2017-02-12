Sports Listen

Sharks-Devils Sums

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 3:13 pm < a min read
San Jose 0 3 1—4
New Jersey 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Parenteau 13 (Hall, Josefson), 11:42. Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (interference), 2:19; Josefson, NJ, (tripping), 4:59; Blandisi, NJ, (holding), 8:10; Lovejoy, NJ, (high sticking), 8:28; Kalinin, NJ, (hooking), 14:42; Couture, SJ, (interference), 16:10.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Burns 23 (Martin, Thornton), 2:27. 3, San Jose, Burns 24 (Labanc, Pavelski), 7:46. 4, San Jose, Thornton 5 (Vlasic, Labanc), 11:22. Penalties_Helgeson, NJ, Major (fighting), 13:15; Haley, SJ, Major (fighting), 13:15; Henrique, NJ, (tripping), 14:43.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Hertl 6 (Ward, Braun), 18:36. Penalties_Parenteau, NJ, (high sticking), 14:47.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 19-7-12_38. New Jersey 3-12-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 6; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 28-15-4 (22 shots-21 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 17-16-8 (37-34).

A_16,514 (17,625). T_2:22.

Referees_Francis Charron, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

Sports News
