Shaun White might compete in skateboarding at 2020 Olympics

The next Olympics are still a year away, and already, Shaun White is thinking about the games after that.
The Summer Games, that is.
The world’s best-known snowboarder tells The Associated Press he’s exploring competing in Tokyo in skateboarding, which will be added to the program for 2020.
Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies
The 30-year-old, two-time Winter Games gold medalist has excelled on both the snow and on the ramps since he was a kid. Of the 23 X Games medals he’s won, five of them came in vert at the Summer X Games.
The International Olympic Committee is adding street and park skateboarding, neither of which are White’s specialty. He’s a vert jumper but says he’d like to give it a shot at park, which mixes vertical jumps with street features like rails and stairs.