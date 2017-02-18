Sports Listen

Siena pulls away from Niagara

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:20 pm < a min read
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brett Bisping scored 17 points and collected a season-high 17 rebounds, Marquis Wright tallied 21 points and six assists, and Siena outlasted Niagara for a 76-70 win on Saturday night.

Niagara led 56-55 with 9:11 left, but the Purple Eagles went 2 for 11 from the field in the next six minutes. Wright and Ashante Shivers hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Siena a 70-62 lead with 3:09 left, and Niagara was unable to overcome the deficit.

Siena (13-15, 10-7) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and went into halftime with a 41-35 advantage. The Saints have won four of five to remain tied for fourth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Kahlil Dukes finished with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting for Niagara (9-19, 6-11). Matt Scott scored 16 points with four steals and Chris Barton added 10 points.

Sports News
The Associated Press

