Ski competition in Maine to help relaunch World Pro Ski Tour

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — The former director of the World Pro Ski Tour from the 1980s and 90s is relaunching the tour with an event next month at Maine’s Sunday River ski resort.

The Pro Ski Challenge from March 10-12 represents the start of an effort to bring the nationally televised World Pro Ski Tour to more resorts next season.

Ed Rogers created the style of competition in which two skiers race against each other instead of the conventional method of individuals racing against the clock.

The World Pro Ski Tour served for decades as the only made-for-TV ski racing event with cash prizes and national sponsors.

It ended in 1999, but Rogers hopes to get it going again. He said the goal is to provide young racers an opportunity to experience financial success to pursue their dreams.