South Korea’s Choi leads short program at Asian Winter Games

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Choi Da-bin won the women’s short program in figure skating at the Asian Winter Games on Thursday.

The South Korean, fifth at last week’s Four Continents, opened with a triple lutz-triple toeloop combination and added a triple flip and double axel for 61.30 points. Rika Hongo of Japan was second with 60.98 points, followed by Zhao Ziquan of China with 58.90.

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, the junior national champion, withdrew because of the flu.

In ice dance, Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu of China led after the short dance with 66.02 points. Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan were second with 64.74, followed by Chen Hong and Zhao Yen of China with 59.02.

Advertisement

The women’s short program featured entries from nontraditional figure skating countries including Zahra Lari from the United Arab Emirates and Tasya Putri from Indonesia.