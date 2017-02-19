Southern Illinois halts skid, holds off Indiana State 74-68

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Thik Bol scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Southern Illinois held off Indiana State late to post a 74-68 Missouri Valley Conference victory Sunday.

The Sycamores got within three, 61-58, on Laquarious Paige’s 3-pointer with 5:34 left, but Sean O’Brien and Bol both answered with layups and Mike Rodriguez scored six points in the final minute to close the game out.

Southern Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with the season sweep and is fourth in the conference with two games remaining in the regular season.

Bol hit 8 of 10 shots from the field in leading the Salukis (15-14, 8-8). Rodriguez was 5 of10 from the field to add 15 points and O’Brien added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Everett Clemons scored 18 points to lead Indiana State (10-18, 4-12). Brenton Scott added 12 points and T.J. Bell contributed a dozen points off the bench.