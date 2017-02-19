Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Southern Illinois halts skid,…

Southern Illinois halts skid, holds off Indiana State 74-68

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 6:45 pm < a min read
Share

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Thik Bol scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Southern Illinois held off Indiana State late to post a 74-68 Missouri Valley Conference victory Sunday.

The Sycamores got within three, 61-58, on Laquarious Paige’s 3-pointer with 5:34 left, but Sean O’Brien and Bol both answered with layups and Mike Rodriguez scored six points in the final minute to close the game out.

Southern Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with the season sweep and is fourth in the conference with two games remaining in the regular season.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Bol hit 8 of 10 shots from the field in leading the Salukis (15-14, 8-8). Rodriguez was 5 of10 from the field to add 15 points and O’Brien added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Advertisement

Everett Clemons scored 18 points to lead Indiana State (10-18, 4-12). Brenton Scott added 12 points and T.J. Bell contributed a dozen points off the bench.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Southern Illinois halts skid,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended